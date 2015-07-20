17
By definition, most entrepreneurs are thought leaders. They have the ability to recognize a market need, the skills to design and implement a solution, and the drive to start a business from that solution. It all comes from within themselves. A business leader does the same thing and more through the people around them. Most entrepreneurs are not both.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 1 minute ago

I will check out the book, The Radical Leap Re-Energized.
