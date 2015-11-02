17
You will be pivoting your business in your lifetime, whether you are a new startup, or a mature company like Motorola or IBM. You can count on it and plan for it, or you wait for the next survival crisis brought your way by this rapidly changing world. You can even give it a more elegant name, like “market-focused reinvention,” but it won’t be graceful if you don’t take the lead.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

It seems that pivoting has become a popular action in the business world. Could you say that iteration is a part of the business process?
