4 Hard Truths About the First Year of Launching Your BusinessPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on January 20, 2017 11:20 am
A lot of first-time business owners are simply unprepared for what to expect their first year, and that leads to their own demise. But if you can survive the first 12 months, you have a decent shot at long-term success. Here’s what you need to be aware of if you’re planning to launch a business this year.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Congratulations! Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Contest Winners
We're thrilled to announce the winners for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" contest! First, a big shout … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments