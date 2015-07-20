16
Vote
0 Comment

32 College Startups Compete in Madness Style Tournament

32 College Startups Compete in Madness Style Tournament Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on January 29, 2017 12:53 am
Taking place at South By Southwest in March, the Student Startup Madness tournament is a nationwide competition that focuses on digital media startups founded by college students. The 32 semi-finalist teams come from 23 different colleges and universities around the country and create products and services in industries ranging from fashion and retail to financial services and B2B.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Reginald Chan @ReginaldChanNet Teaches Online Business Basics

Whether you plan to start a new online business or are launching a blog as part of your company's online outreach, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop