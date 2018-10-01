17
Vote
1 Comment
As someone said it, "launching a startup is almost like having a child and rearing it. Yes, it needs a good number of sleepless nights and stressful days. It is almost similar to it, bringing up a child from its infancy to its different stage to reach its adult stage or say its profitable stage is indeed a tedious job.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Philip: Which is your favorite quote?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag

Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop