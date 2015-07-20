3 Common Myths About Starting A BusinessPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Startups
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: amandaw on February 10, 2017 2:17 pm
Time and time again, experts in entrepreneurship and business (often with little to no operating experience of their own) offer formulaic advice on what startups must do to succeed. Here are 3 common myths about starting a business - and why they're wrong.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Warren Rutherford Creates Managerial Magic @OwnerTES
When it comes to finding new sources of productivity, Warren Rutherford has built his business on helping to release … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments