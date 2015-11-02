#142: 7 Bold Moves to Shake Up Your Business NOWPosted by andriawhack under Startups
From http://www.amyporterfield.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on January 14, 2017 11:01 pm
Forget your resolutions. Instead, let’s focus on making ONE BOLD MOVE in your business in 2017.
I have seven ways for you to put a stake in the ground and inject new life into your business starting NOW. Most of these seven I have done myself, so I know they can boost your business, give you a shot of confidence and be a massive game changer.
I have seven ways for you to put a stake in the ground and inject new life into your business starting NOW. Most of these seven I have done myself, so I know they can boost your business, give you a shot of confidence and be a massive game changer.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments