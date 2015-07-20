16
Vote
0 Comment

11 Best Home Page Tips From Analyzing 100 Startups

11 Best Home Page Tips From Analyzing 100 Startups Avatar Posted by kimonos under Startups
From https://www.process.st 5 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on September 18, 2017 8:19 pm
Home pages are typically the most viewed location on a website and your main opportunity to connect with the audience as a brand. Get it wrong, and all of those views will go from potential customers to part of your bounce rate.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jon-Mikel Bailey @woodstreetweb Creates Business By Design

Since its founding in 2002, the Web and mobile design firm Jon-Mikel Bailey heads with partners James Stup, Jason … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop