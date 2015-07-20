10 Winning Entrepreneur Insights That May Surprise YouPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on October 14, 2017 11:47 am
Every aspiring entrepreneur would love to be the next Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos, but most have no idea what really sets these guys apart from all the rest. Conventional wisdom has them looking for a painful problem, a very large opportunity, and minimal competitive barriers to entry. In reality, most great entrepreneurs find these necessary, but not sufficient for the big win.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gee Ranasinha @KEXINO Pictures The Future of Business
Gee Ranasinha has always had a good eye both for great photographs and for future trends in business. Today, Ranasinha … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago