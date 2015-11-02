10 Ways To Jeopardize A New Venture Early And OftenPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on March 17, 2018 1:23 pm
Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs seem to prefer to fail their way to the top, rather than do some research and learn from the successes and mistakes of others. It seems to be part of the “fail fast, fail often” mantra often heard in Silicon Valley. As an advisor to many startups, I’m convinced it’s an expensive and painful approach, but I do see it used all too often.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments