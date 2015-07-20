Starting a business in the U.S. as an immigrant entrepreneur can be both challenging and rewarding. To ensure success, it can help to gather perspective from someone who has done it successfully.

Ron Ben Zeev is the CEO of World Housing Solution, a Connecticut based company that provides expeditionary structures. A lifelong entrepreneur, Ben Zeev was born in Israel and spent his childhood in Africa. He then moved to Europe and started his first business in France at the age of 13.

Since then, Ben Zeev has started businesses on multiple continents and is well versed in what it takes to start a successful business as an immigrant entrepreneur. While he says starting a business as an immigrant in the U.S. poses a unique set of challenges, it also presents opportunities you can’t find anywhere else.

