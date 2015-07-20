10 Tips for Any Immigrant Entrepreneur Coming to AmericaPosted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on November 10, 2017 4:49 am
Starting a business in the U.S. as an immigrant entrepreneur can be both challenging and rewarding. To ensure success, it can help to gather perspective from someone who has done it successfully.
Ron Ben Zeev is the CEO of World Housing Solution, a Connecticut based company that provides expeditionary structures. A lifelong entrepreneur, Ben Zeev was born in Israel and spent his childhood in Africa. He then moved to Europe and started his first business in France at the age of 13.
Since then, Ben Zeev has started businesses on multiple continents and is well versed in what it takes to start a successful business as an immigrant entrepreneur. While he says starting a business as an immigrant in the U.S. poses a unique set of challenges, it also presents opportunities you can’t find anywhere else.
Ron Ben Zeev is the CEO of World Housing Solution, a Connecticut based company that provides expeditionary structures. A lifelong entrepreneur, Ben Zeev was born in Israel and spent his childhood in Africa. He then moved to Europe and started his first business in France at the age of 13.
Since then, Ben Zeev has started businesses on multiple continents and is well versed in what it takes to start a successful business as an immigrant entrepreneur. While he says starting a business as an immigrant in the U.S. poses a unique set of challenges, it also presents opportunities you can’t find anywhere else.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments