Every entrepreneur and business leader waits too long before really working on the legacy that he wants to leave to society and his family. They realize too late that they don’t really want to be remembered for how many hours they spent on airplanes, how many emails they produced, or even how much money they made for the business.
10 Strategies To Kick Up How You Will Be RememberedPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on November 28, 2017 12:37 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker
Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments