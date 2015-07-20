10 Steps to Creating a Business with Amazon HandmadePosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on March 7, 2018 12:23 pm
Amazon launched its Amazon Handmade page back in 2015. Since then, it has become one of the premier online destinations for handmade artisans looking to sell their goods. Rachel O’Neill is one of those artisans. She runs the online shop Loftipop, which sells art prints and other printed goods like mugs featuring her designs. Here are some of the things she’s learned over the years that might help other handmade business owners make use of the platform.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago