10 Quotes That You Won’t Hear From An EntrepreneurPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on November 4, 2017 12:51 pm
Some people are not cut out to be entrepreneurs. This is a good thing, or the business world would be chaos, with everyone trying to do their own thing. So what about you? How do you know if you should be running your own company, or concentrating on that queue of work that someone else has built for you?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters
If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
8 hours ago