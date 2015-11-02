10 Personality Types That Shouldn’t Be EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
People who get stressed managing their own lives don’t make good entrepreneurs. Small businesses require multi-tasking, work prioritization, and decision-making, with no assistants or help from specialists. That’s why Fortune 500 executives usually don’t survive as startup CEOs.
