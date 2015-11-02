10 Keys To Making Mentoring A Win-Win RelationshipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on November 22, 2017 5:23 pm
Every entrepreneur can learn from a mentor, no matter how confident or successful they have been to date. Most people don’t know that billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, for example, gives real credit to the inspiring mentorship of Steve Jobs for Mark’s Facebook success. Yet most entrepreneurs simply don’t know how to work with a mentor. It is not as simple as one person giving the other all the right answers.
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
harleenas
-
BenMulholland
-
Webdev1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
iamviqui
-
thelastword
-
joannw2016
-
ferdiepre13
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
lyceum
-
deanuk
-
DigiTechBlog
-
justretweet
-
businessluv
-
blogexpert
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz
Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments