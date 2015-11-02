17
The entrepreneur’s challenge is to effectively communicate their value proposition, not only to customers, but also to vendors, partners, investors, and their own team. Especially for technical founders, this is normally all about presenting impressive facts. But in reality facts only go so far. Stories often work better, because humans don’t always make rational decisions.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Shouldn't the startup turn into a long-range goal oriented process, instead of a hype?
