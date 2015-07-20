10 Controversial Lessons From Serious EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on July 8, 2017 3:09 pm
Most people agree that entrepreneurs have to think differently and take risks to have much chance of building a successful business. Yet I have found that serious entrepreneurs usually go way beyond these platitudes in their actions and thinking, and often won’t volunteer their real views, for fear of alienating “regular” people, and being branded a fanatic.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"
We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments