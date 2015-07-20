10 Business Idea Assertions Mask The Real ChallengePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on July 18, 2017 4:30 am
Most people think innovation is all about ideas, when in fact it is more about delivery, people, and process. Entrepreneurs looking to innovate need to understand the execution challenge if they expect their startup to carve out a profitable niche in the marketplace, and keep innovating to build and maintain a sustainable competitive advantage.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ian Smith @IanDSmith Builds a Remarkable Business
Ian Smith likes to say that your business is either remarkable or invisible, and that which one it is depends on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
9 hours ago