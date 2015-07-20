How Startups Use Alexa to Run Their OfficesPosted by joannw2016 under Startups
From https://www.wsj.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: trivedirock91 on March 27, 2017 6:56 am
The next assistant in many offices could be named Alexa or Cortana.
In 2016, Silicon Valley obsessed over how text-based bots in apps like Slack could make employees more efficient, turning complicated tasks or forms into conversational texts.
In 2016, Silicon Valley obsessed over how text-based bots in apps like Slack could make employees more efficient, turning complicated tasks or forms into conversational texts.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Daniel Sharkov @DanielSharkov Grows Up Blogging
Daniel Sharkov grew up in the blogging business. Usually when we say that, we are talking about someone who started … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments