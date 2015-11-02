You Can Now Buy Ads in Facebook MarketplacePosted by stillwagon428 under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on June 19, 2018 7:33 pm
When Facebook introduced Marketplace in 2016 the goal was to provide a platform for buying and selling locally. Today the company is announcing businesses will be able to place ads in Marketplace so they can reach users while they are shopping.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments