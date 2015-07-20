Why You Should Market on YouTube (infographic)Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
YouTube is the world's largest and most important video-hosting website. With billions of hours of video all in one place, it has more viewers than cable or network television during any given month.
It's also home to some of the most inventive and creative self-starters in the world, some of whom have become millionaires from their hard work.
But what if you have a pre-existing brand? Can you make it succeed on YouTube?
The answer is yes.
In this infographic, WebpageFX examines the statistics of YouTube, why they're important to marketing, and how marketers can use them to grow a company.
