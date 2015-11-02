Many of you may know how Facebook has changed their algorithm for Facebook pages. If you didn’t know you probably noticed some decrease in your Facebook page engagements, likes and shares.



In August 2017 Social Media Today reported[1] that since January 2017 the organic reach of Facebook page brands went down 20%. It had been going done since 2013.



It is now less than 5% of your audience that will see your posts from your Facebook page once they have liked your page or have followed it.

