Social media is becoming more powerful with each passing day. There are no two ways about it. To put it in perspective, there are as many as 3 billion social media users today. That is almost 40% of the entire world population.



While social media plays an important role for every user individually, as they get to connect to their friends and family and get their news from the various social media platforms, it has become especially important for the businesses. In fact, the majority of retail brands use at least 2 social media channels today.



If you want to grow your business and get an edge over your competition, then it’s really important for you to not only improve your social media presence but also track your social media analytics. The following are some of the reasons why:





