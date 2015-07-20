Why Tracking Your Social Media Analytics is Essential for Business GrowthPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on November 1, 2017 2:36 pm
Social media is becoming more powerful with each passing day. There are no two ways about it. To put it in perspective, there are as many as 3 billion social media users today. That is almost 40% of the entire world population.
While social media plays an important role for every user individually, as they get to connect to their friends and family and get their news from the various social media platforms, it has become especially important for the businesses. In fact, the majority of retail brands use at least 2 social media channels today.
If you want to grow your business and get an edge over your competition, then it’s really important for you to not only improve your social media presence but also track your social media analytics. The following are some of the reasons why:
While social media plays an important role for every user individually, as they get to connect to their friends and family and get their news from the various social media platforms, it has become especially important for the businesses. In fact, the majority of retail brands use at least 2 social media channels today.
If you want to grow your business and get an edge over your competition, then it’s really important for you to not only improve your social media presence but also track your social media analytics. The following are some of the reasons why:
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen
Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments