Why Pods and other 'miracle' tricks are bad for your Instagram strategyPosted by cendrinemedia under Social Media
From http://socialmediaslant.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on June 13, 2017 1:59 pm
If you have followed me for a while, you know how much I love Twitter. However, for the last year or so, I have been a lot more active on Instagram. It is a better promotional platform for my images. Plus, fellow photographers are more engaging there.
Unfortunately, I also feel like saying: “Houston, we have a problem.” There are so many spammers, bot accounts and trolls that it’s not even funny. Some days, it is even worse than YouTube.
Unfortunately, I also feel like saying: “Houston, we have a problem.” There are so many spammers, bot accounts and trolls that it’s not even funny. Some days, it is even worse than YouTube.
Who Voted for this Story
-
cendrinemedia
-
heyashutosh
-
thelastword
-
MasterMinuteman
-
LoopLooper
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
MasterMinuteman
-
marketingvalue
-
sundaydriver
-
sundaydriver
-
sophia2
-
LoopLooper
-
Digitaladvert
-
DigiTechBlog
-
bizyolk
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 59 minutes ago
Thanks for sharing your thoughtful post here on BizSugar!
All the Best,
Martin
2 days ago
2 days ago