26
Vote
3 Comment
If you have followed me for a while, you know how much I love Twitter. However, for the last year or so, I have been a lot more active on Instagram. It is a better promotional platform for my images. Plus, fellow photographers are more engaging there.

Unfortunately, I also feel like saying: “Houston, we have a problem.” There are so many spammers, bot accounts and trolls that it’s not even funny. Some days, it is even worse than YouTube.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 59 minutes ago

Cendrine: All kinds of short cuts and "miracle" tricks are bad for your social media presence and personal brand. Glad to see you back on track! ;)

Thanks for sharing your thoughtful post here on BizSugar!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Loved your insights
- 0 +



Written by cendrinemedia
2 days ago

Thanks!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop