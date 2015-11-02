Why Neil Patel Is Totally Wrong About TwitterPosted by pvariel under Social Media
From https://blog.thesocialms.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on February 18, 2017 4:11 am
I would never have thought that one day I would say that Neil Patel is wrong about anything. I am a fan. I think he is one of the best marketers out there. His blog is one of the few marketing blogs I read regularly and even subscribed to. I listen to his webinars. If I am searching for certain information, Neil’s blogs are one of the first places I go to see if he has covered the topic.
So why am I now saying he is wrong about Twitter?
Here is the story:
So why am I now saying he is wrong about Twitter?
Here is the story:
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers
If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments