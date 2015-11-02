I would never have thought that one day I would say that Neil Patel is wrong about anything. I am a fan. I think he is one of the best marketers out there. His blog is one of the few marketing blogs I read regularly and even subscribed to. I listen to his webinars. If I am searching for certain information, Neil’s blogs are one of the first places I go to see if he has covered the topic.



So why am I now saying he is wrong about Twitter?



Here is the story:

