Why Likes Doesn’t Mean Your Facebook Page Today Is Generating MoneyPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on August 2, 2017 8:15 am
Do you think it takes a lot of likes to make your Facebook page today popular?
Does it mean the many likes will generate revenue for your business?
Your Facebook Page Today
When Facebook Pages first came out everyone was doing what they could to obtain likes for their pages. Some would offer things for FREE if you liked their page. Others would hold a contest. Others purchased likes.
Does it mean the many likes will generate revenue for your business?
Your Facebook Page Today
When Facebook Pages first came out everyone was doing what they could to obtain likes for their pages. Some would offer things for FREE if you liked their page. Others would hold a contest. Others purchased likes.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matt About Business: Contributor of the Week
Meet Matt S. Mansfield of Matt About Business, our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
3 hours ago