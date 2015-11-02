Why Do Social Realtors On Twitter Protect Their Valuable Tweets?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on September 8, 2018 10:22 am
I noticed the other day a realtor tweeting away but then something strange happened when I went to follow them. This social realtor had protected tweets. It got me thinking. Why do some people, especially those in business, protect their tweets?
(This post updated September 5, 2018.)
(This post updated September 5, 2018.)
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ross Kimbarovsky @rosskimbarovsky Dressses Down for Small Business Dreams
Ross Kimbarovsky could tell you about his passion for entrepreneurship. He could (and does) talk often about the drive … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
6 hours ago