What Is Social Proof and Do You Really Need It Today?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From http://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on June 10, 2017 4:05 pm
Do you know what really makes social proof â€“ proof? Today social proof is no longer only about how many followers you may have on the various social networks. For this reason social proof today is much more than having many followers. Having more followers may be useful on a social network but itâ€™s not proof of anything anymore today.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Chris Farmer @CorporateCoachG Trains Your Team
If you feel your management style is lacking, Chris Farmer has some ideas for that. Ironically, it was another … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments