Today with all the disruptions that we experience as a result of technology, media, new media and Social Media it is critical that Hotels understand both Social Media Listening and Reputation Management.

The flow of information good or bad can be overwhelming. We have now come to the point where information controls our behavior and patterns.

And Hotels today need to put themselves in a position where they are able to monitor and take the necessary action steps in a very short time window.




