18
Vote
1 Comment

What Comes First: The Customer or the Sale?

What Comes First: The Customer or the Sale? Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on May 11, 2018 11:03 am
To quit social media with the limited assumption that it has no impact on sales is like saying, “I am not going to answer the phone when a customer is calling. I think it’s a waste of time and it’s not impacting our bottom line.”




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 44 minutes ago

Rachel: How about the producer? The creator of a service or product comes first. The buyer / customer is important in order for the trade taking place. The sale will be the outcome of the transaction between the seller and the buyer.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact

Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop