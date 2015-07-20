What Comes First: The Customer or the Sale?Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
To quit social media with the limited assumption that it has no impact on sales is like saying, “I am not going to answer the phone when a customer is calling. I think it’s a waste of time and it’s not impacting our bottom line.”
