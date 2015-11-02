Twitter takes the jump from 140 to 280 characters - Forever DigitalPosted by ArthurForever under Social Media
“This is a small change, but a big move for us.” – Jack Dorsey’s moon landing moment, except no one seems particularly excited. In announcing the new 280-character limit for Twitter, all he seems to have done is increase debate about the issue (which is mostly being done in 140 characters or less) and annoy a lot of loyal users.
Personally, I would like if Twitter will give us serious users a chance to be able to follow more tweeps, in an easier way. The follow limit rule at 2000 followers, is nagging me. ;)