“This is a small change, but a big move for us.” – Jack Dorsey’s moon landing moment, except no one seems particularly excited. In announcing the new 280-character limit for Twitter, all he seems to have done is increase debate about the issue (which is mostly being done in 140 characters or less) and annoy a lot of loyal users.




Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Arthur: Is it implemented all over the place? I have tested to write more than 140 characters yet...

Personally, I would like if Twitter will give us serious users a chance to be able to follow more tweeps, in an easier way. The follow limit rule at 2000 followers, is nagging me. ;)
