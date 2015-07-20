19
In this episode, I interview Mark Schaefer, author of KNOWN, The Content Code, and The Tao of Twitter, now in its fourth edition. He’s co-host of The Marketing Companion Podcast. He’s also been one of my most frequent guests.

Mark explains why marketing to Twitter’s loyal and creative users is different from marketing on Facebook or YouTube.

You’ll discover examples of successful Twitter marketing, ranging from well-known brands to local mom-and-pop stores.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Twitter will always be my favorite social media platform. If only Twitter could get let me follow new tweeps in an easy way! ;) I have hit the follow limit rule again! Maybe I should create some new lists?

I like the way you could get KNOWN (pun intented) in a positive way, by being an active user on Twitter.
