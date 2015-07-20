In this episode, I interview Mark Schaefer, author of KNOWN, The Content Code, and The Tao of Twitter, now in its fourth edition. He’s co-host of The Marketing Companion Podcast. He’s also been one of my most frequent guests.



Mark explains why marketing to Twitter’s loyal and creative users is different from marketing on Facebook or YouTube.



You’ll discover examples of successful Twitter marketing, ranging from well-known brands to local mom-and-pop stores.

