Twitter Renaissance: Is It Time to Reconsider Twitter?Posted by andriawhack under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on January 10, 2018 1:07 pm
In this episode, I interview Mark Schaefer, author of KNOWN, The Content Code, and The Tao of Twitter, now in its fourth edition. He’s co-host of The Marketing Companion Podcast. He’s also been one of my most frequent guests.
Mark explains why marketing to Twitter’s loyal and creative users is different from marketing on Facebook or YouTube.
You’ll discover examples of successful Twitter marketing, ranging from well-known brands to local mom-and-pop stores.
Mark explains why marketing to Twitter’s loyal and creative users is different from marketing on Facebook or YouTube.
You’ll discover examples of successful Twitter marketing, ranging from well-known brands to local mom-and-pop stores.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago
I like the way you could get KNOWN (pun intented) in a positive way, by being an active user on Twitter.