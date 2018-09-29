In a series of six tweets, Twitter shared that it’s “working on… an easily accessible way to switch between a timeline of Tweets that are most relevant for you and a timeline of the latest Tweets.” Twitter will begin testing this new option “in the coming weeks.
Twitter Chronological Timeline ReturnsPosted by LashonMcclure under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on September 29, 2018 3:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Rahul Varshneya @rahulvarshneya Helps You Get Started
If you want to know what not to do when starting a business, Rahul Varshneya is your go to guy. Of course, he can also … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
9 hours ago