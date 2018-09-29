17
Twitter Chronological Timeline Returns

In a series of six tweets, Twitter shared that it’s “working on… an easily accessible way to switch between a timeline of Tweets that are most relevant for you and a timeline of the latest Tweets.” Twitter will begin testing this new option “in the coming weeks.



Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

It is interesting to see how Twitter is coming about with new features. I will test out the audio-only feature for live streams, in the near future.
