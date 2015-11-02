26
Twitter has always been about brevity. Until now.

Since its inception in 2006, the social media platform has only allowed messages that were 140 characters in length. In late 2017, Twitter bucked tradition and doubled the limit to allow 280 characters. This expansion made some users mad (wasn’t the whole point of Twitter was that the messages were short!?), and elated others (Finally! We can send out more info in one Tweet!). Whether your small business is just starting to utilize the platform or are adjusting to the new character limit as a veteran, these tips and benefits can help you make the most of your 280 characters.




