Twitter has created the biggest buzz across the world by doubling the character count limit for every tweet from the existing 140 to 280! This is being perceived as a major advantage by digital marketing wizards as an apt platform for enhanced visibility and expression.

This is a great move by Twitter as earlier people felt restricted while expressing themselves due to the constraints on the size of the tweet. With the increased character count limit, now Twitter users across the globe can express themselves more freely and get creative with their tweets.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Sudeep: I haven't decided if I like the new format yet... ;) I think Twitter has lost a bit of its "SMS" soul. But I can see the possibilities for digital marketers. We have to hope that they will not "destroy" the platform with endless stream of pushy sales pitches.
