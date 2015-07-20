Three New Year’s Marketing Resolutions For Small BusinessesPosted by divahound under Social Media
From http://divahound.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on January 6, 2017 5:49 pm
Just days into the new year, we have good news for you! Below are some small business New Year’s “resolutions” to help you create a marketing framework that will last all year. Planning is important, and with a few hours of focused time and these tips, you can start the new year in a solid marketing position ready to make the most of your first quarter.
Who Voted for this Story
-
divahound
-
kingofcontent92
-
BizWise
-
robinandy58
-
logistico
-
Webdev1
-
logistico
-
leonesimmy
-
Webdev1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
PMVirtual
-
advertglobal
-
JoshRed
-
AmyJordan
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
centrifugePR
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
2010Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
KSee_Lanham
-
WilliansRodriguez
-
Ileane
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz
Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 41 minutes ago