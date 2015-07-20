26
Three New Year’s Marketing Resolutions For Small Businesses

Three New Year's Marketing Resolutions For Small Businesses
Just days into the new year, we have good news for you! Below are some small business New Year’s “resolutions” to help you create a marketing framework that will last all year. Planning is important, and with a few hours of focused time and these tips, you can start the new year in a solid marketing position ready to make the most of your first quarter.




Sharon: Thanks for sharing your resolutions. I plan to take time to plan a more regular schedule for podcasting and blogging during this year. And through these social media activities, I will build my "tea party" community over time.
