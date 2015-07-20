Thinking About Using a Third-Party Social Media Tool for Your Content? Read This First.Posted by joannw2016 under Social Media
Putting your trust as a marketer or brand in third-party social media tools to manage all of your posts can be a bit scary.
You might be wondering:
Are my posts getting optimal reach and engagement?
Do social media platforms penalize third-party tools?
Are third-party tools really worth the cost?
These are some of the most common questions our customer advocates receive on a daily basis. And up until this research, we haven’t had any concrete data to say “yes” or “no” to whether or not third-party tools affect the reach and engagement of posts.
