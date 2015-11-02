16
Vote
0 Comment

Theo Tea Room is Opening its Doors on Mars

Theo Tea Room is Opening its Doors on Mars Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://teabooksketches.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on February 24, 2018 8:20 pm
The blog post title is a wordplay on the agricultural guardian and the god of war, Mars. It is also the name of the third month (March), in Swedish (mars). My plan is to launch Theo Tea Room during next month.

Do you have tips on memberships plugins for WordPress? I have read Colin Newcomer‘s post, 9 Powerful WordPress Membership Plugins: Build A Thriving Online Community. I will look into these plugins, plus Connie’s recommendation, WishList Member.

I wonder if ”they” drink tea on Mars?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology

Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop