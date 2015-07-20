The Top 8 Video Metrics You Should Be Paying Attention ToPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on November 8, 2017 8:17 pm
With platforms like Facebook that offer all of the analytics you can imagine, it can be hard to tell which ones mean what. In this article you'll find out which metrics your focus should be on when measuring the success of your video content.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments