If you're a regular on Facebook as well as their social media rivals Twitter and Instagram, you may notice an unusual difference between the sites' feeds. While hashtags are a familiar occurrence in the fast-paced user interfaces of the latter two, Facebook hashtags are notably sparse on Facebook itself. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg is somewhat notorious for keeping his proverbial cards close to the vest, at least in terms of metrics. That means that hard data for hashtags on Facebook is elusive, and we may be watching a trend that defies accurate charting even as it begins the slow digital fade into obscurity. So what gives? Hashtags are clearly a proven concept in the marketing sphere, users are clearly responding to them, and Facebook remains popular as a platform - why aren't the pieces connecting?

