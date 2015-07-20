The New Hybrid Social Reach Strategy: Organic and PaidPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on August 14, 2017 10:02 am
Organic marketing is exceptionally appealing to budget-conscious companies - while the creation of organic content does require capital, deploying it across various platforms is essentially free. Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a free lunch, and that's doubly true in the B2B sphere; social media platforms are all too aware at how lucrative marketing is, and how much of a dent "organic" was putting in their bottom line. Knowing that aggressive ad exposure could cost them subscribers - the real product, at the end of the day - these channels have opted to be more selective in what they display from businesses. Unsurprisingly, "selective" sounds an awful lot like an old-timey cash register if you listen closely enough. Paid advertisers aren't just getting a little bit of preference, they've stolen the spotlight entirely.
So is that it, then? Is organic reach well and truly dead? Have social media companies slammed the door and thrown away the key? Not completely.
So is that it, then? Is organic reach well and truly dead? Have social media companies slammed the door and thrown away the key? Not completely.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
7 hours ago
[Moderator's note: removed spam link. ^ML]