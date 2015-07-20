Organic marketing is exceptionally appealing to budget-conscious companies - while the creation of organic content does require capital, deploying it across various platforms is essentially free. Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a free lunch, and that's doubly true in the B2B sphere; social media platforms are all too aware at how lucrative marketing is, and how much of a dent "organic" was putting in their bottom line. Knowing that aggressive ad exposure could cost them subscribers - the real product, at the end of the day - these channels have opted to be more selective in what they display from businesses. Unsurprisingly, "selective" sounds an awful lot like an old-timey cash register if you listen closely enough. Paid advertisers aren't just getting a little bit of preference, they've stolen the spotlight entirely.



So is that it, then? Is organic reach well and truly dead? Have social media companies slammed the door and thrown away the key? Not completely.

