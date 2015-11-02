17
Over the last few years, social media has transformed from merely a business add-on, to a necessity.

If you aren’t already using social as part of your lead generation strategy, it’s definitely time to start.

Similarly, if you are using social but don’t seem to be getting anywhere — this post is going to help you achieve results.

Here are seven of the most important principles to understand if you want to start generating serious sales leads through social media.




Comments


Written by Sam-Hurley
8 hours ago

Hey Erik! :-)

Thanks so much for sharing my article with the BizSugar community ... I hope people enjoy it as much as I loved writing it!

What was your favourite principle? :-D
- 0 +



Written by ravichahar
9 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Social media platforms are the hearts and soul of many businesses. Sam has mentioned some great points in the article.

Thanks for sharing with us.

~Ravi
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
8 hours ago

Indeed they are, Ravi. Indeed they are!!

I am so glad you enjoyed this one ... It was a real blast to write :-D
- 0 +



Latest Comments
