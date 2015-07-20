In today's online marketplace, content is currency. Love it or hate it, you must create useful, actionable free content if you want to "buy" the time and attention of your ideal prospects online.



Consider LinkedIn, which recently released its list of the "Top Voices of 2016," along with sharing specific tips on how to get your content noticed on the platform.



And, with more than 3 million unique content creators and writers - using LinkedIn's built-in publishing platform, trust me when I say even the most seasoned content creators can benefit from the tips below!

