Supercharge Your Small Business With These Social Media Marketing TipsPosted by smpayton under Social Media
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on December 22, 2017 7:26 pm
Just a few years ago, social media used to be a mere fad to marketers. There was no real way of tracking results for any effort. Justifying the effectivity of campaigns and associating them with conversions was virtually unheard of. But today, it’s different. More and more businesses and organizations are turning to social media for obtaining meaningful insights and information about customers or prospects.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cate Costa @cate_costa Combines Passions for Entrepreneurship, Travel
If there's one thing Cate Costa loves as much as helping entrepreneurs, it's being on the move. Now, in her own … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
23 hours ago