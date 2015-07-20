Strategies to Factor in Before Launching Your Social Media Marketing CampaignPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on April 12, 2017 10:25 am
How do you go about ensuring that your social media marketing campaign proves to be a successful venture and not an amateur work? How to not wreck your campaign rather ride out into the storm and come out on top. The secret lies in the execution and that execution will only pay off when you accounted for the basics beforehand.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Susan Oakes Takes the Small Business Path @m4bmarketing
After a career in big business, Susan Oakes has taken the small business path. This week's BizSugar Contributor of the … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments