16
Vote
0 Comment
Avoid spreading yourself too thinly over social media with this quick guide. I know it sounds simple, but this is the number one mistake I see small businesses and entrepreneurs make. Learn to focus on platforms that resonate best with your target audience and build consistent, quality posts.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities

From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop