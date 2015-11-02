20
Social Media: Then and Now

Social Media: Then and Now Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
When I founded my business in 2010, the world was my oyster. Social media was still relatively new and mysterious, particularly to the business community. In 2017, it’s a much different story. All I can say for sure is that I’m glad I got in the game early because it’s not the same.




Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Rachel: As a blogger since 2002, I will "chew" your post, print it out, and talked to my clients about this issue. Thanks for sharing your experiences with social media.
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
