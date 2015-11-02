27
Vote
2 Comment
Why do some businesses succeed on social media and others do not? Our results indicate that social media success comes down to one word. Alignment.

To generate successful outcomes for our clients, the business must align social media to two critical factors.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
10 hours ago

Rachel, Happy belated birthday! You make a great point, it's not all about building relationships but also about using ads on social media - too many people think it's all free and wonder why it doesn't work overnight!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Rachel: How was your birthday? :)

Thanks for giving me positive arguments for new media, as a social media evangelist! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matt About Business: Contributor of the Week

Meet Matt S. Mansfield of Matt About Business, our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop