Interested in building a dashboard to track key social media metrics?
Wondering which data and metrics to include?
With a little strategic planning on the front end, you can select and track meaningful metrics that relate to your business goals.
Social Media Metrics How to Chose What WorksPosted by kimonos under Social Media
From http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on May 27, 2017 4:00 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marie Forleo Kicks Ass For Small Business @marieforleo
Marie Forleo not only talks the talk. She also walks the walk. In 2001, she quit her job in publishing and embarked on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments